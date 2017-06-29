The Latest: Danish firm struggling to get engine parts
A woman sits backdropped by a real time cyber attacks world map, at the headquarters of Bitdefender in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, June 28, 2017. A new, highly virulent strain of malicious ransom software that is crippling computers globally appears to have been sown in Ukraine, where it badly hobbled much of the government and private sector on the eve of a holiday celebrating a post-Soviet constitution.
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|2 min
|15th Dalai Lama
|75,755
|School boards celebrate education (May '13)
|1 hr
|nota creep
|5
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|5 hr
|VetnorsGate
|14,326
|Christian Bernal arrested by US Marshals
|10 hr
|CCTX
|10
|100W ETALIENS E.T-X3, A Ergonomic & Durable Mod...
|19 hr
|luckyluckyluke
|1
|DVDFab Passkey 9.2.0.5 was Updated!
|Wed
|dvdlover
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Wed
|REAL AMERICAN
|735
