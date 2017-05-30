The Latest: Apple unveils a mid-sized iPad Pro
Apple is introducing a mid-sized iPad Pro in an attempt to revive interest in its once hot-selling line of tablets. The new 10.5-inch model offers room for a full-size keyboard, something the 9.7 inch model couldn't.
