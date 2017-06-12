The iPad is running circles around Android tablets - but...
Recently we reviewed Amazon's Fire 7, a $50 Android tablet that isn't outright good in any one aspect, but does enough right to be good value for its bargain-basement price. If you just want to pay the lowest amount possible to do the kind of casual entertainment things you'd do with a regular iPad, Amazon's Fire 7 is your top choice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|4 hr
|Into The Night
|73,172
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|7 hr
|VetnorsGate
|14,220
|Digiflavor Siren – the Best Single Coil MTL Tan...
|8 hr
|luckyluckyluke
|1
|The Biggest Threat to American Farmers Is Alrea...
|12 hr
|Rico from East Lo...
|2
|Windows XP: All dead, or just mostly dead?
|20 hr
|Geezer
|1
|Rise of the machines: Canadian retailers on 'cu...
|22 hr
|not a Robot
|1
|OBS Crius RDTA,Simple,Versatile,Easy to Clean
|Thu
|luckyluckyluke
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC