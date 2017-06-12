The company behind one of the best Wi...

The company behind one of the best WiFi systems you can buy...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Eero, a startup that boasts "the most advanced WiFi system on the market," announced on Tuesday its second generation of Eero mesh WiFi systems, as well as a smaller model called "Beacon." Eero boasts that its new primary mesh WiFi routers have twice the power and range as the first generation, and even its smaller Beacon router is 20-30% more powerful, too.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 28 min watchman 73,036
News Bodies do a lot of weird things to adapt to dif... 2 hr Keyanna 2
ICND1 100-105 Dumps PDF Questions for Instant S... 6 hr KristiJohnson 1
TSHOOT 300-135 Dumps PDF Questions for Instant ... 6 hr KristiJohnson 1
Pass 400-151 Exam with Valid CCIE 400-151 Brain... 6 hr KristiJohnson 1
Latest 400-101 CCIE Dumps - Eliminate Your Fear... 6 hr KristiJohnson 1
Digiflavor Bucho Sub Ohm Tank, the Ultimate Fla... 8 hr luckyluckyluke 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,753 • Total comments across all topics: 281,746,429

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC