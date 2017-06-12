The company behind one of the best WiFi systems you can buy...

Eero, a startup that boasts "the most advanced WiFi system on the market," announced on Tuesday its second generation of Eero mesh WiFi systems, as well as a smaller model called "Beacon." Eero boasts that its new primary mesh WiFi routers have twice the power and range as the first generation, and even its smaller Beacon router is 20-30% more powerful, too.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.