Swimming Robot to Probe Damage at Japan Nuclear Plant

An industrial group developing nuclear decommissioning technology has unveiled a swimming robot designed to be used underwater to investigate damage in three reactors at the wrecked Fukushima Dai-Ichi plant in northeastern Japan. Remote controlled robots are key to the decades-long decommissioning process, but super-high radiation hampered earlier attempts to probe damage to the reactors from meltdowns following a massive earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.

