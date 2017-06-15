Swimming robot to probe damage at Jap...

Swimming robot to probe damage at Japan nuclear plant

Read more: The Republic

A Japanese industrial group unveiled Thursday a swimming robot designed for underwater probes of damage from meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant after the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami. Remote controlled robots are key to the decades-long decommissioning process for the plant.

Chicago, IL

