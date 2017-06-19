Sussex celebrated for its ground-breaking inventions in BBC programme
Physicist, engineer and science reporter Dr Shini Somara will explore the extraordinary role Sussex has played in the way humans interact with technology in the BBC programme Invented in the South East, scheduled to air this Friday on BBC One at 7.30pm. The South East has long been at the forefront of innovation with a host of breakthroughs and experiments taking place across the region since the early 20th Century.
