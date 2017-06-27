Supreme Court upholds worldwide order directing Google to block content
The Supreme Court of Canada has upheld a ruling that ordered popular search engine Google to wipe out references to a discredited company. The high court's 7-2 decision today recognizes that Canadian courts have jurisdiction to make sweeping orders to block access to content on the Internet beyond Canada's borders.
