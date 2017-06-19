'Superhero' 3D printed hands help kids dream in Argentina
In this June 12, 2017 photo, Kaori Misue breaks into a smile in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Misue has a brand new prosthetic hand thanks to the genius of 21-year-old inventor Gino Tubaro and his 3D printer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|3 min
|replaytime
|74,696
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|1 hr
|0smius
|14,280
|Envii FITT, the First Vape Pod with Dual Fire M...
|Thu
|luckyluckyluke
|1
|Why Facebook always disable user's account.
|Wed
|Megan Jones
|1
|2V0-622 Braindumps | Actual Vmware 2V0-622 Exam...
|Wed
|itcertifications
|1
|Joyetech ProCore Remix, 4 in 1 Atomizer with Op...
|Tue
|luckyluckyluke
|1
|Businesses urged to prepare for eclipse crowds
|Tue
|Bret
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC