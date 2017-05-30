Stars to shine at Wroughton's Science Museum

SEVEN well-known celebrities will be in Wroughton in two weeks' time for an exciting new show which aims to find Britain's Greatest Invention. The self-titled one-off will be broadcast live on BBC Two from the Science Museum on June 15 to millions of viewers across the country, featuring famous faces including broadcaster Sir Trevor McDonald, Angela Rippon, Giles Coren, Len Goodman, David Harewood, Nick Knowles and Angela Scanlon.

