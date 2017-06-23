SpaceX kicks off rocket launch double...

SpaceX kicks off rocket launch double feature

The private space company - headed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk - blasted a communications satellite into orbit from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Friday's mission marked the second time SpaceX has put a used, first-stage rocket booster back into space.

