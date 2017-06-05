SpaceX employee, Caltech fellow among 12 NASA astronaut candidates
This undated photo made available by NASA on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 shows the 2017 NASA Astronaut Class at the Johnson Space Center in Houston. From left are Zena Cardman, Jasmin Moghbeli, Jonny Kim, Frank Rubio, Matthew Dominick, Warren Hoburg, Robb Kulin, Kayla Barron, Bob Hines, Raji Chari, Loral O' Hara and Jessica Watkins.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redlands Daily Facts.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|5 min
|Into The Night
|72,417
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|20 min
|okimar
|55
|In Pittsburgh, the 'Paris of the Appalachians,'...
|45 min
|pgh
|2
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|6 hr
|Darly314
|5
|Some states review election systems for signs o...
|7 hr
|CodeTalker
|5
|Up to 50% discount-SothinkMedia Father’s Day Pr...
|15 hr
|albertsmithss
|1
|Universities struggle with falling invention ro... (Nov '12)
|20 hr
|Elise R Gingerich
|2
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC