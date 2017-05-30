SpaceX delays historic launch of a us...

SpaceX delays historic launch of a used spacecraft

Read more: MyHighPlains.com

The pioneering company, headed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, wants to try to reuse a Dragon spacecraft on an unmanned resupply trip to the International Space Station. But Musk said on Twitter that Thursday's launch attempt was scrubbed due to lightning.

