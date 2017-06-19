Space travel from UK ports coming soo...

Space travel from UK ports coming soon, says Government

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Oxford Times

Legislation aimed at making the UK the most attractive place in Europe for commercial space flight will be introduced over the next two years, the Government has announced. This will help the UK increase its share of the global space economy from 6.5% today to 10% by 2030, according to the Government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 18 min replaytime 74,372
Why Facebook always disable user's account. 3 hr Megan Jones 1
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 5 hr 0smius 14,277
2V0-622 Braindumps | Actual Vmware 2V0-622 Exam... 21 hr itcertifications 1
Joyetech ProCore Remix, 4 in 1 Atomizer with Op... Tue luckyluckyluke 1
News Businesses urged to prepare for eclipse crowds Tue Bret 1
System is low on virtual memory. Tue tonycool43 2
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,014 • Total comments across all topics: 281,931,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC