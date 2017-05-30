Space capsule with 2 astronauts returns to Earth
The Soyuz MS-03 space capsule carrying the International Space Station crew of Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy and French astronaut Thomas Pesquet lands in a remote area outside the town of Dzhezkazgan , Kazakhstan, on June 2, 2017. less The Soyuz MS-03 space capsule carrying the International Space Station crew of Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy and French astronaut Thomas Pesquet lands in a remote area outside the town of Dzhezkazgan ... more This handout picture released on May 31, 2017 by the European Space Agency shows ESA French astronaut Thomas Pesquet with Russian commander Oleg Novitsky in their Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft docked to the International Space Station at the end of his six-month Proxima mission.
