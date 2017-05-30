Space capsule with 2 astronauts retur...

Space capsule with 2 astronauts returns to Earth

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

The Soyuz MS-03 space capsule carrying the International Space Station crew of Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy and French astronaut Thomas Pesquet lands in a remote area outside the town of Dzhezkazgan , Kazakhstan, on June 2, 2017. less The Soyuz MS-03 space capsule carrying the International Space Station crew of Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy and French astronaut Thomas Pesquet lands in a remote area outside the town of Dzhezkazgan ... more This handout picture released on May 31, 2017 by the European Space Agency shows ESA French astronaut Thomas Pesquet with Russian commander Oleg Novitsky in their Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft docked to the International Space Station at the end of his six-month Proxima mission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 2 min Jesus Lover 71,461
News Prince Andrew opens new world-class research fa... 9 hr Daisy 1
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 13 hr VetnorsGate 14,171
News Vector Injection is worth the drive to Acton Thu MoldyMasters 1
Quick Solution to Losslessly Cut MP4 Videos on ... Thu rogergo 1
News Researchers at Credit Suisse say there will be ... Thu Zombies 1
News Retail armageddon: More bankruptcies in four mo... Thu Zombies 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Health Care
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,095 • Total comments across all topics: 281,476,118

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC