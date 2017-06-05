SoftBank buys robotics leader Boston Dynamics from Alphabet
Japanese internet, solar and technology company SoftBank Group Corp. is buying robotics pioneer Boston Dynamics from Alphabet Inc., Google's parent. SoftBank, which offers the Pepper companion robot, said the purchase underlines how robotics is a key part of its business.
