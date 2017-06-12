Smaller stores and virtual reality: Is this the future of Ikea?
The Swedish retailer has embarked on a series of retail experiments and technological innovations that it hopes will keep shoppers coming back. The emphasis on experimentation comes as retailers -- especially in the U.S. -- come under relentless pressure from e-commerce giants including Amazon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|4 min
|15th Dalai Lama
|73,256
|Tips to make swimwear shopping season less stre...
|54 min
|LOL
|1
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|1 hr
|VetnorsGate
|14,227
|The Biggest Threat to American Farmers Is Alrea...
|5 hr
|spytheweb
|3
|Digiflavor Siren – the Best Single Coil MTL Tan...
|22 hr
|luckyluckyluke
|1
|Windows XP: All dead, or just mostly dead?
|Thu
|Geezer
|1
|Rise of the machines: Canadian retailers on 'cu...
|Thu
|not a Robot
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC