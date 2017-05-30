Sears says that some Kmart stores targets of security breach
Some Kmart stores were targeted by hackers, leading to unauthorized activity on some of its customers' credit cards, the retailer's parent company said. Sears Holdings Corp. said in a blog post late Wednesday that Kmart's store payment systems were recently infected with virus-like computer code undetectable by current anti-virus systems.
