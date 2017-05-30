Sears says that some Kmart stores tar...

Sears says that some Kmart stores targets of security breach

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WENY

Some Kmart stores were targeted by hackers, leading to unauthorized activity on some of its customers' credit cards, the retailer's parent company said. Sears Holdings Corp. said in a blog post late Wednesday that Kmart's store payment systems were recently infected with virus-like computer code undetectable by current anti-virus systems.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WENY.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 5 min replaytime 71,446
News Prince Andrew opens new world-class research fa... 5 hr Daisy 1
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 10 hr VetnorsGate 14,171
News Vector Injection is worth the drive to Acton 20 hr MoldyMasters 1
Quick Solution to Losslessly Cut MP4 Videos on ... 21 hr rogergo 1
News Researchers at Credit Suisse say there will be ... 23 hr Zombies 1
News Retail armageddon: More bankruptcies in four mo... 23 hr Zombies 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Microsoft
  1. Health Care
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Stanley Cup
  4. North Korea
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,556 • Total comments across all topics: 281,472,209

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC