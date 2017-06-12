Scientists devoloping 'crumb-free bread' on ISS

The International Space Station is set to launch a baking experiment in 2018 in which they'll use specially-devised dough with a microgravity oven to create a palatable, but crumb-free bread. The International Space Station is set to launch a baking experiment in 2018 in which they'll use specially-devised dough with a microgravity oven to create a palatable, but crumb-free bread.

