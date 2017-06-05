Russian nanotechnology official arres...

Russian nanotechnology official arrested for fraud

The state Investigative Committee announced the arrest of Andrei Gorkov on Saturday. He is the managing director for investment of Rusnano, a state company that invests in nanotechnology projects.

