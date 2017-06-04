Rumor claims Apple's MacBook Air line...

Rumor claims Apple's MacBook Air line is dead

With typical theatrical flair, Steve Jobs in January of 2008 introduced the world to the MacBook Air, an incredibly compact laptop that, at the time, was touted as the thinnest laptop on the market. Apple's MacBook Air line has evolved considerably over the past few years, but we're now hearing word that the Air's place in Apple's notebook lineup may soon be coming to an unceremonious end.

