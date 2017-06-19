RPT-Even with Whole Foods, Amazon wou...

RPT-Even with Whole Foods, Amazon would need many more warehouses to reshape grocery delivery

15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

If Amazon.com Inc hopes to revolutionize grocery delivery, then its bid to buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion will be just the start of a long and costly process. The e-commerce giant would need to add a large network of specialized grocery distribution warehouses, former AmazonFresh employees and logistics experts said.

