Rise of the machines: Canadian retail...

Rise of the machines: Canadian retailers on 'cusp' of using more robotics

There are 1 comment on the Canada.com story from 7 hrs ago, titled Rise of the machines: Canadian retailers on 'cusp' of using more robotics. In it, Canada.com reports that:

Labour costs were rising, employee productivity was waning and the grocer knew that it had to keep building bigger distribution centres to accommodate the growing number of items being sold in its supermarkets. So instead of building out and hiring more workers, the national grocery chain built up and replaced many employees with robots.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
not a Robot

Toronto, Canada

#1 3 hrs ago
http://conveyorrepairs.ca/
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 6 min Eagle 12 - 73,148
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 1 hr 0smius 14,215
News Windows XP: All dead, or just mostly dead? 1 hr Geezer 1
OBS Crius RDTA,Simple,Versatile,Easy to Clean 10 hr luckyluckyluke 1
DVDFab 10.0.4.2 for windows Updated! 11 hr dvdlover 1
News Scientists devoloping 'crumb-free bread' on ISS 14 hr Cath League of Du... 6
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Wed Lucy 729
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Libya
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,256 • Total comments across all topics: 281,775,217

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC