REVIEW: Apple's new iPad Pro is the b...

REVIEW: Apple's new iPad Pro is the best tablet

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Despite being in existence for over seven years, it's still a challenge to figure out where the iPad fits into Apple's lineup. Steve Jobs famously introduced it as something in between a smartphone and a laptop, but it never quite found its purpose .

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 2 min Science 72,818
News Tim Cook tells grads: Tech without values is wo... 1 hr Comin round the m... 2
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 20 hr positronium 14,200
News Russian hackers targeted software used to ident... 22 hr hammer 1
News Police appeal for more victims of evil pensione... Mon Jet Fuel 1
The Best iTunes DRM Audio Converter Mon dvdlover 1
News Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in ... Sun Julia 6
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,572 • Total comments across all topics: 281,725,406

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC