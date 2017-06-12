REVIEW: Apple's new iPad Pro is the best tablet
Despite being in existence for over seven years, it's still a challenge to figure out where the iPad fits into Apple's lineup. Steve Jobs famously introduced it as something in between a smartphone and a laptop, but it never quite found its purpose .
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|2 min
|Science
|72,818
|Tim Cook tells grads: Tech without values is wo...
|1 hr
|Comin round the m...
|2
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|20 hr
|positronium
|14,200
|Russian hackers targeted software used to ident...
|22 hr
|hammer
|1
|Police appeal for more victims of evil pensione...
|Mon
|Jet Fuel
|1
|The Best iTunes DRM Audio Converter
|Mon
|dvdlover
|1
|Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in ...
|Sun
|Julia
|6
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC