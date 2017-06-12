Researchers have discovered a new kin...

Researchers have discovered a new kind of malware that can wreck power grids

15 hrs ago

Researchers say they've discovered a worrying breed of power grid-wrecking software, saying the program was likely responsible for a brief blackout that hit Kiev late last year. Slovakia-based computer security company ESET and Maryland-based Dragos, Inc. said in a report published Monday that the malicious software has the ability to control the switches and circuit breakers - a nightmare scenario for those charged with keeping the lights on.

