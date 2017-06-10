Report: Mexican journalists, activists targeted with spyware

Mexican journalists, lawyers and activists were targeted by spyware produced by Israel's NSO Group that is sold exclusively to governments, according to an internet watchdog group's investigation published Monday. Titled "Reckless Exploit," the report by Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto said the targets included people, such as prominent journalists Carmen Aristegui and Carlos Loret de Mola, who were investigating alleged government corruption and purported human rights abuses by security forces.

