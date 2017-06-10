Report: Mexican journalists, activist...

Report: Mexican journalists, activists targeted with spyware

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Mexican journalists, lawyers and activists were targeted by spyware produced by Israel's NSO Group that is sold exclusively to governments, according to an internet watchdog group's investigation published Monday. Titled "Reckless Exploit," the report by Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto said the targets included people, such as prominent journalists Carmen Aristegui and Carlos Loret de Mola, who were investigating alleged government corruption and purported human rights abuses by security forces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 25 min Aura Mytha 73,887
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 2 hr Sergio Fred 730
300W IJOY Maxo Zenith Kits, High Power Vape, Ni... 2 hr luckyluckyluke 1
2 Latest Captain PD 1865 Kits from IJOY 3 hr luckyluckyluke 1
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) Sun VetnorsGate 14,244
Voopoo Drag Resin Version Coming, Same Performa... Sun luckyluckyluke 1
News City leaders hope project will spur high-rise d... Jun 17 Elise R Gingerich 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,246 • Total comments across all topics: 281,887,864

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC