Rancho Santa Fe slaying 'savage and brutal' prosecutor says

A man suspected of beating his father to death in the victim's sprawling Rancho Santa Fe home pleaded not guilty on Friday to charges of first-degree murder, with a special allegation of torture. Leighton Dorey IV, 39, was arrested early Wednesday in Idyllwild, a mountain town about 100 miles north of the wealthy San Diego County community where his father's body was discovered the previous day.

