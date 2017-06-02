Putin: a Patriotica people might hack

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia -- President Vladimir Putin acknowledged that some "patriotic" individuals may have engaged in hacking but insisted Russia as a country has never done it, and he pledged Thursday to wait out U.S. political battles to forge constructive ties with President Donald Trump. The Russian leader lamented what he described as "Russo-phobic hysteria" in the U.S. that makes it "somewhat inconvenient to work with one another or even to talk," adding that "someday this will have to stop."

