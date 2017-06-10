Power cut affects large swathes of Ox...

Power cut affects large swathes of Oxford - have you been affected?

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: This is Oxfordshire

A power cut on Iffley Road means all network services at Exeter House are down, including WiFi. We'll post an update when power is restored.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Oxfordshire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 44 min 15th Dalai Lama 73,803
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 14 hr VetnorsGate 14,244
Voopoo Drag Resin Version Coming, Same Performa... 16 hr luckyluckyluke 1
News City leaders hope project will spur high-rise d... Sat Elise R Gingerich 1
News Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $... Sat AmPieJam UncleSam 4
News Samsung Galaxy J7 Max first impressions: Big sc... Fri Deeg 2
News Would you like a bag with that? A look at Canad... Fri Cusps 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,297 • Total comments across all topics: 281,874,483

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC