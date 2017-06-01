Police: Man fatally shot by Vacaville cops had rammed their patrol cars
After reviewing video surveillance from the body cameras and dashboard cameras of the two officers involved in the incident, and further investigation, officials were able to piece together how the pursuit escalated into a shooting. Around 12:38 a.m. Monday, an officer driving behind a white 1998 Honda Accord on Monte Vista Avenue at Callen Street ran the car's license plate as the vehicle is one of a handful known to be targeted by thieves, police have said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|10 min
|replaytime
|71,199
|Researchers at Credit Suisse say there will be ...
|1 hr
|Zombies
|1
|Retail armageddon: More bankruptcies in four mo...
|1 hr
|Zombies
|1
|Kathy Griffin shocks in gory photo shoot with D...
|1 hr
|Gord
|1
|Climate `Danger Zone' Seen If Trump Pulls Out o...
|1 hr
|Gord
|1
|Greenland Glacier Melt Actually Warped Earth's ...
|1 hr
|Greed
|1
|Dark Millions : Private Carding Forum (Feb '15)
|6 hr
|Zhiqi
|15
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC