Our most important inventions? The wheel, the internet - " and the teabag
The humble teabag and the internet are among the inventions the British public have chosen as the most important of all time, in a survey for English Heritage. The poll comes as the charity reveals some of the great examples of human ingenuity it has found in its vast collection of historic artefacts in its castles, forts and stately homes.
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|1 min
|Eagle 12
|72,465
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|3 hr
|nanoanomaly
|14,186
|Richland woman picked for NASA astronaut candid...
|4 hr
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|4 hr
|Mullahing It Over
|63
|Strange signals from space and black holes: Ast...
|4 hr
|Elise R Gingerich
|6
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|6 hr
|spud
|8
|In Pittsburgh, the 'Paris of the Appalachians,'...
|7 hr
|pgh
|2
