Nike to start selling sneakers through online giant Amazon

Nike products appeared on display, in Aug. 2016, at the SIX:02 shop inside Foot Locker's redesigned Manhattan flagship store in New York. NEW YORK>> Nike said it will sell some of its sneakers through e-commerce giant Amazon, part of a plan to make its swoosh-branded products available in more places online.

