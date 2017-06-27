New cyber attack causes mass disruption across Europe
A new and highly virulent outbreak of malicious data-scrambling software appears to be causing mass disruption across Europe, hitting Ukraine especially hard. Company and government officials reported serious intrusions at the Ukrainian power grid, banks and government offices, where one senior official posted a photo of a darkened computer screen and the words "the whole network is down".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|32 min
|IB DaMann
|75,461
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|3 hr
|0smius
|14,320
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|5 hr
|Lycrea
|734
|Businesses urged to prepare for eclipse crowds
|8 hr
|der
|6
|Scientists devoloping 'crumb-free bread' on ISS
|11 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|7
|2 Million Free Eclipse Glasses Coming to US Lib...
|14 hr
|nearsightedVR
|1
|Password from inbox has lost
|17 hr
|gisewem
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC