New App: Gareth Burge from Thursfield...

New App: Gareth Burge from Thursfields, who has been supporting Malvern firm Select Research.

14 hrs ago

Select Research's new Body Volume Index app is attracting lots of attention in the USA as an alternative to what many experts feel is the outdated Body Mass Index approach to assessing healthy weight levels. The BVI Pro app has been launched as an indicator and can be downloaded for free on the UK App Store for iPad only, with further developments planned.

Chicago, IL

