Nation-Now 57 mins ago 11:39 a.m.NASA to try 6th time to launch colorful rocket Monday
The launch of a Terrier-Improved Malemute sounding rocket from Wallops Flight Facility has been rescheduled for Monday, June 12. Sunday's planned launch, the fifth attempt for this mission, was canceled because of boats in the launch range hazard area, according to NASA. Those boats were affecting the ability to test a new ampoule ejection system, NASA said.
