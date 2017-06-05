Nation-Now 56 mins ago 6:49 a.m.Britney Spears' Instagram account used by Russian hackers
Pop star Britney Spears' Instagram account was used by Russian hackers as a secret bulletin board to place coded messages that were part of a malware scheme, a security company reported. Slovakian antivirus company ESET said in a blog post that it had found encoded messages in the comments section of Spears' account that, when scanned by a malware-infected computer, would give directions on where to send stolen information.
