Nation-Now 56 mins ago 6:49 a.m.Britn...

Nation-Now 56 mins ago 6:49 a.m.Britney Spears' Instagram account used by Russian hackers

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

Pop star Britney Spears' Instagram account was used by Russian hackers as a secret bulletin board to place coded messages that were part of a malware scheme, a security company reported. Slovakian antivirus company ESET said in a blog post that it had found encoded messages in the comments section of Spears' account that, when scanned by a malware-infected computer, would give directions on where to send stolen information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 15 min Subduction Zone 72,557
News Gianforte to plead guilty to assaulting reporte... 4 hr Geezer 3
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 12 hr Chris 728
News Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec... 18 hr spud 82
News Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec... 18 hr spud 11
News Apple's VR leap could help Orlando's tech scene 21 hr jlm5377422 1
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) Fri positronium 14,187
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,365 • Total comments across all topics: 281,649,291

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC