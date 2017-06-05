NASA's education, earth science face ...

NASA's education, earth science face budget cuts

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WPTV Local News

NASA could see pretty big cuts to its education and earth-science programs in 2018, and that's not sitting well with some U.S. representatives. The space program elected to defund its Office of Education, which got $100 million for fiscal year 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPTV Local News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 3 min Subduction Zone 72,637
News Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec... 5 hr spud 105
News a You have a what for whata ?: Columbus entrepr... 6 hr Kelly 2
News Gianforte to plead guilty to assaulting reporte... Sat Geezer 3
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Fri Chris 728
News Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec... Fri spud 11
News Apple's VR leap could help Orlando's tech scene Fri jlm5377422 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,535 • Total comments across all topics: 281,680,825

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC