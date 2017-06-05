NASA's education, earth science face budget cuts
NASA could see pretty big cuts to its education and earth-science programs in 2018, and that's not sitting well with some U.S. representatives. The space program elected to defund its Office of Education, which got $100 million for fiscal year 2017.
