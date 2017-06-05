NASA picks 12 new astronauts from crush of applicants
Vice President Mike Pence attended Wednesday's announcement of the Astronaut Class of 2017 at Johnson Space Center in Houston. More than 18,300 people threw their hats into the space ring.
