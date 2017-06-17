NASA hopes for Father's Day launch to...

NASA hopes for Father's Day launch to create colorful clouds in night sky

Read more: WTVR Richmond

NASA is hoping for some Father's Day magic as it attempts to launch a much-anticipated rocket Sunday night after scrubbing the launch seven times. The Terrier-Improved Malemute sounding rocket is expected to create a light show of blue-green and red clouds visible on much of the East Coast, from New York to North Carolina.

Chicago, IL

