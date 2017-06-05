Museum of Failure highlights epic flops
FAIL: In this photo, a 'Rejuvenique' electric beauty mask is on display at the Museum of Failure in Helsingborg, Sweden. Green Heinz ketchup? Fat-free Pringles? Colgate frozen lasagna? You don't need to be an expert to know they weren't successful.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAZR-FM Des Moines.
Comments
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gianforte to plead guilty to assaulting reporte...
|55 min
|Geezer
|3
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|1 hr
|Eagle 12
|72,554
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|8 hr
|Chris
|728
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|14 hr
|spud
|82
|Leaked NSA doc highlights deep flaws in US elec...
|14 hr
|spud
|11
|Apple's VR leap could help Orlando's tech scene
|17 hr
|jlm5377422
|1
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|20 hr
|positronium
|14,187
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC