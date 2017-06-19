'Moss': our first take

'Moss': our first take

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KTMF

Since the current wave of consumer-grade virtual reality headsets launched in 2016, developers have used the feeling of presence that comes with the technology to make players feel like they themselves are characters in the games they're playing. With elements like motion controls, games can treat players like they're part of the virtual worlds they would otherwise interact with through a controller, staring at a screen.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTMF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 3 min Dogen 74,650
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 23 hr SoE 14,279
Envii FITT, the First Vape Pod with Dual Fire M... Thu luckyluckyluke 1
Why Facebook always disable user's account. Wed Megan Jones 1
2V0-622 Braindumps | Actual Vmware 2V0-622 Exam... Wed itcertifications 1
Joyetech ProCore Remix, 4 in 1 Atomizer with Op... Tue luckyluckyluke 1
News Businesses urged to prepare for eclipse crowds Tue Bret 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,010 • Total comments across all topics: 281,964,150

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC