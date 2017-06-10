Morgan Stanley: Microsoft shares could jump 46% in the next...
In a note to clients on Monday, Weiss pointed to rising earnings and increased success of the company's cloud services as possible drivers of big growth. Weiss raised his price target for Microsoft from $72.00 to $80.00 but said it could go as high as $102, a 46% increase from its current price .
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|2 min
|Socrates
|73,847
|Is Time An Illusion? (May '10)
|17 hr
|VetnorsGate
|14,244
|Voopoo Drag Resin Version Coming, Same Performa...
|18 hr
|luckyluckyluke
|1
|City leaders hope project will spur high-rise d...
|Jun 17
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Basquiat tops Warhol after painting sells for $...
|Jun 17
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|4
|Samsung Galaxy J7 Max first impressions: Big sc...
|Jun 16
|Deeg
|2
|Would you like a bag with that? A look at Canad...
|Jun 16
|Cusps
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC