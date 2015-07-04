Mobile Payment App Gives Apple Pay a Run for Its Money

The MOVO Virtual Prepaid Visa Card is issued by Metropolitan Commercial Bank pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. "Metropolitan Commercial Bank" and "Metropolitan" are registered trademarks of Metropolitan Commercial Bank A©2014. The MOVO Virtual Prepaid Visa Card is issued by Metropolitan Commercial Bank pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. "Metropolitan Commercial Bank" and "Metropolitan" are registered trademarks of Metropolitan Commercial Bank A©2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.