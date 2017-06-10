Mission to Mars would double astronauts' cancer risk
Once astronauts leave the Earth's protective magnetic field, their cancer risk would soar while traveling to Mars, new research indicates. Scientists said radiation exposure during a long-term deep-space mission would not only affect already damaged cells but also healthy ones nearby, doubling cancer risk.
