Mission to Mars would double astronauts' cancer risk

14 hrs ago Read more: WFMJ-TV Youngstown

Once astronauts leave the Earth's protective magnetic field, their cancer risk would soar while traveling to Mars, new research indicates. Scientists said radiation exposure during a long-term deep-space mission would not only affect already damaged cells but also healthy ones nearby, doubling cancer risk.

