Microscopic organisms turn Istanbul's shores turquoise
A natural phenomenon called a "phytoplankton bloom" has turned the normally dark waters of the Bosporus and the Golden Horn into an opaque tone of light blue. It's caused by microscopic organisms that have inundated the Black Sea just north of Turkey's largest city.
