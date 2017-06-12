Microscopic organisms turn Istanbul's...

Microscopic organisms turn Istanbul's shores turquoise

20 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

A natural phenomenon called a "phytoplankton bloom" has turned the normally dark waters of the Bosporus and the Golden Horn into an opaque tone of light blue. It's caused by microscopic organisms that have inundated the Black Sea just north of Turkey's largest city.

