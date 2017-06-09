Man charged in Livermore ranch rampage

A man shot Sunday on a remote ranch after he went on a destructive spree in a pickup truck and tried to run down the property owner has been criminally charged, according to authorities and court records.. Authorities said Friday that Scott P. Hagan, 55, of Pleasanton, was charged Wednesday with assault with a deadly weapon and felony vandalism.

Chicago, IL

