Major organisations among those affec...

Major organisations among those affected by worldwide cyber attack

12 hrs ago

A raft of organisations including big business and government offices in eastern Europe have been hit by a worldwide cyber attack. The "massive ransomware campaign" has affected organisations ranging from global law firm DLA Piper, to advertising giant WPP and US pharmaceutical company Merck.

Chicago, IL

