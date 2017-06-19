Lenovo's ThinkSystem product barrage targets data centers
Lenovo is taking on Dell EMC and HPE with its biggest portfolio refresh since it acquired IBM's x86 server business three years ago, offering a lineup of servers, switches, SAN arrays and converged systems intended to show that it's a serious contender in the data center and software-defined infrastructure market. The product launch, staged in New York Tuesday, was the first major event for Lenovo's Data Center Group, in business since April.
