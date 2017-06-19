Lenovo's ThinkSystem product barrage ...

Lenovo's ThinkSystem product barrage targets data centers

Lenovo is taking on Dell EMC and HPE with its biggest portfolio refresh since it acquired IBM's x86 server business three years ago, offering a lineup of servers, switches, SAN arrays and converged systems intended to show that it's a serious contender in the data center and software-defined infrastructure market. The product launch, staged in New York Tuesday, was the first major event for Lenovo's Data Center Group, in business since April.

Chicago, IL

