Iomart eyes growth as cyber attacks s...

Iomart eyes growth as cyber attacks step up

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Sunday Herald

IOMART, the cloud computing specialist, has hailed the potential for its business arising from the growth of cyber attacks, as it reported a hike in profits in its last financial year. Glasgow -based Iomart reported pre-tax profits up 13 per cent to A 14.7 million for the year ended March 31. The results were in line with analysts' forecasts, though investors sent the shares down nearly six per cent, closing at 319p.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Science / Technology Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News "Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12) 9 min Subduction Zone 73,128
News Scientists devoloping 'crumb-free bread' on ISS 2 hr Cath League of Du... 6
Is Time An Illusion? (May '10) 4 hr VetnorsGate 14,204
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 13 hr Lucy 729
News Bodies do a lot of weird things to adapt to dif... 19 hr Keyanna 2
ICND1 100-105 Dumps PDF Questions for Instant S... 23 hr KristiJohnson 1
TSHOOT 300-135 Dumps PDF Questions for Instant ... 23 hr KristiJohnson 1
See all Science / Technology Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Science / Technology Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,947 • Total comments across all topics: 281,763,056

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC