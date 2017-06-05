Innovation minister orders CRTC to revisit wireless network access decision
The federal government is ordering the CRTC to review its recent decision that it says effectively prevents certain low-cost plans from being offered to customers. Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains says a decision earlier this year by the telecommunications regulator essentially prevents smaller Wi-Fi providers from offering cheaper plans and consequently limits choice in the market.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Science / Technology Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joyetech CuBox with CUBIS 2 Kit, Portable Size,...
|1 hr
|luckyluckyluke
|1
|"Science vs. Religion: What Scientists Really T... (Jan '12)
|1 hr
|Climate Change
|72,110
|Joyetech CuAIO D22 – A Sleek & Portable Vape Pe...
|3 hr
|luckyluckyluke
|1
|COSI's first 10 years in its new digs haven't g... (Nov '09)
|Jun 3
|Barry Jizzle
|127
|Uncover Threats in SSL Traffic: The Ultimate Gu...
|Jun 3
|stupidform
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Jun 3
|Mary
|724
|Prince Andrew opens new world-class research fa...
|Jun 2
|Daisy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Science / Technology Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC