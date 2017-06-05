Innovation minister orders CRTC to re...

Innovation minister orders CRTC to revisit wireless network access decision

Read more: Canada.com

The federal government is ordering the CRTC to review its recent decision that it says effectively prevents certain low-cost plans from being offered to customers. Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains says a decision earlier this year by the telecommunications regulator essentially prevents smaller Wi-Fi providers from offering cheaper plans and consequently limits choice in the market.

